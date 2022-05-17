KINGPORT - Tony Reed, 69, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He resided most of his life in Kingsport. Tony was a graduate of Gate City High School. He had retired from Eastman following 25 years of service. Tony was a member of the First Christian Church, where before his illness, he served as elder and head of the building and grounds ministry. He had a great passion for golf. Tony enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Tony is preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Reed. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jason Reed and wife Joey and Jonathan Reed and wife Amanda; the mother of his sons, Kathy Reed; his grandchildren, Hailey, Rylan, Colt and Scarlett Reed; his father, Raymond Reed; his brother, Tim Reed and wife Penny; his niece, Keeley Shults and husband Steven.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 19, 2022, at First Christian Church. Memorial services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. at the church, with Phip Sams, minister officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 106 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.