GATE CITY, VA - Mark Fredrick Taylor, 53, Gate City, VA flew with the Angels after donating life, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN.
Mark was born in Sullivan County, TN on August 31, 1968, and was the son of Margarette and the late William Franklin Taylor.
In addition to his father, his brother, Mike Taylor, and nephews, Shannon Taylor and Aiden Campbell preceded him in death.
He is survived by his mother, Margarette Taylor, sisters, Lisa, Trina, and Sheila, brothers, Randy, Keith, and Cody, his girlfriend, Trish Fannon, along with several nieces and nephews.
It was the wish of Mark to be cremated and a Celebration of Life service to be conducted at a later date.
