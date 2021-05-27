KINGSPORT - James Martin “Mark” Summey, 49, Kingsport, TN passed away, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after a brave battle with cancer.
Mark was born in Fort Blackmore, VA on September 23, 1971. He was the son of the late Claude and Janice (Brickey) Summey.
In addition to his parents, his sister-in-law, Angie Summey; and brother-in-law, James Ramey preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Flora Summey; daughters, Sierra Fleenor, and Jessica Caristo and husband, Drew; grandchildren, Natalie Jenkins, Susan Cogar, Christian Caristo, Mason Cogar, Tinzleigh Caristo, Waylon Carey, and Emeri Caristo; sisters, Sharon Ramey, Brenda Ramey and husband, Mike, and Claudene Haney and husband, Roger; brothers, Glen Summey and wife, Glenda, Danny Summey and wife, Brenda, and Ronnie Summey; nieces and nephews, Steve Summey and wife, Christie, and Caitlin Summey, Jamie Simpson and husband, Cedric, Stacey Thomas, Amber Taylor, Travis Summey, Chad Summey, Misty Moore, Tyler Ramey, and Miracle Simpson.
The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at the Brickey Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA at 3:30 p.m. Travis Summey, Dave Gram, Drew Caristo, Joey Cogar, Tyler Ramey, and Jarod Potter will serve as pallbearers. Larry Azure, Flora Summey, Jessica Caristo, Connie Azure, Helen Yates, Carol Wilkie, and Ronnie Summey will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gate City Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.
