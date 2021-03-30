Mark S. McConnell Mar 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE, FL - Mark S. McConnell, 45, a former resident of Kingsport, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, in Venice, FL.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Hill Mark S. Mcconnell Kingsport Resident Oak Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.