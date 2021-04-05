It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce that Mark S. McConnell, age 45, a former resident of Kingsport, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, in Venice, Florida.
Mark is a precious and beautiful soul, and he will be deeply missed. He was smart, charming, personable and quick-witted, and with an easy smile, he made friends wherever he went. After graduating from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy, he set out to pursue his dream of working and living at the beach, eventually settling in Florida. While in Florida, he built a full life for himself working as a Physical Therapist and as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative. Mark was passionate about and committed to the interests in his life (which included traveling, fitness and being a devoted Buffalo Bills fan!), and he pursued excellence in the things that he enjoyed. While Mark did not have any children, he adored his Boston Terriers, who were like his children. We will miss Mark very much, and we are so grateful for the time that we had with him!
Mark is the youngest of four children to R.V. and Nancy McConnell.
He was preceded in death by his adoring mother, Nancy.
Mark leaves behind his father, R.V. McConnell, Jr.; two brothers, Tim McConnell and his wife, Wendy McConnell, and Jason McConnell and his wife, Kristin McConnell; and one sister, Julie Bass and her husband, Tim Bass; four nieces, Laura, Abby, Jenna, Morgan and Brooke; and three nephews, Benjamin, Joshua and Kaleb.
Friends and family are invited to visit with Mark’s family from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
