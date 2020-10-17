GRAY, TN - Mark Richard Cox, 63, of Gray, TN, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
He attended Gray United Methodist Church and drove the church van for the childrens activities. Mark worked at Kingsport press, Brock, and Penski trucking company. He drove a bus for Sullivan county schools for many many years.
Preceded by parents Milbren and Pasty Ruth Malone Cox; brothers Joe and Danny Cox; sister Patricia Mashburn
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 39 years Patricia Cox; brothers Eddie (Joann) Cox, Tom (Teresa) Cox; sister Susan Thompson
Pallbearers are William Hagie, Linton Cox, Ronnie Hale, Mike Cox, Chad Barnette, and Conrad Goodman;
Visitation will be held Monday, October 19th, 2020 5:00 – 7:00 at Trinity Memorial Centers.
Funeral service will be held at Gray United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at 11am with the graveside following at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Officiating the service will be Pastor Brian Orchard.
The family ask for everyone that will be attending the services to please wear a mask.
