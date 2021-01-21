BLOUNTVILLE - Mark Howard Blackburn, age 54, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on October 30, 1966, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of Louis and Charlotte Blackburn. He is preceded in death by his brother, Brian Eugene Blackburn.
Mark was a graduate of Sullivan Central High School and attended Northeast State Community College and East Tennessee State University. He was employed by Rhea Construction for many years. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and also enjoyed woodworking and drawing.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Sheila Jones; nephew, Lucas Fleming; niece, Lacey Jones Waldron and husband Willie; and two great nieces, Adleigh and Chloe Waldron.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Sam Haynes and Pastor Susan Arnold officiating. The committal and interment will follow the service at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at New Grace Baptist Church, 3055 W. State Street, Bristol, TN 37620.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mark and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.