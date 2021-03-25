Mark Heard went to heaven early Tuesday morning March 16, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Heard. He is survived by three children Joshua Heard and significant other Amy Scott; Jacob Heard and Rachael Heard. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren Braxtyn, Dillan, Alexia (as Mark called her Fred). Brother and sister Alan Heard, James “Jimbo” Heard and Linda Williams. A special thanks to his significant Marjorie “Tweety” Clark. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.