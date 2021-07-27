NORTON, VA – It is with great sorrow that the Greear family announces the passing of Mark Wesley Greear, 50, on Friday, July 23, 2021. He was born October 18, 1970, in Wise County, Virginia and was the son of the late Everette “Tincey” and Jeanette Adams Greear. Anyone that knew Mark knew he was tough on the outside, but on the inside, he had a joking, genuine heart of gold. He was an avid outdoorsman always clothed in a Boonie hat, willing to get to work. He worked at Norton City Schools since 2003 and was always the first to fix whatever was broken. Mark was a handy man who could fix absolutely anything. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his spouse, Dina; three children, Alex, Megan and Amanda Greear; two stepsons, Dustin Wooten and Cody Kegley.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Laurel Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 am until 12: 30 pm Saturday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home where they will travel in procession to the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home is serving the Greear family.