KINGSPORT - Mark Anthony Stata, Jr., 34, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022.He was born May 14, 1988, in Kingsport, to the late Mark Anthony Stata, Sr. and Kim Hauk Stata.Mark was a loving and devoted son, brother and uncle who enjoyed playing computer games.He was a member of the First Christian Church, Kingsport.Mark was employed at the A.C.T. Call Center as a Customer Service Representative. In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, C.B. and Eileen Stata.Those left to cherish Mark's memory are his mother, Kim Stata; brother, Scott Stata; niece, Shaylie Stata; special friend and caregiver, Alex Shank.A Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Phip Sams will officiate. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Mark Anthony Stata, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.