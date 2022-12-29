KINGSPORT - Mark Anthony Stata, Jr., 34, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

He was born May 14, 1988, in Kingsport, to the late Mark Anthony Stata, Sr. and Kim Hauk Stata.

