CHURCH HILL – Mark Anthony Ragle, Sr., 55, went to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Mark was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Baptist faith. He retired from AFG in Kingsport after 20 plus years. Mark was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and farm.

