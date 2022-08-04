CHURCH HILL – Mark Anthony Ragle, Sr., 55, went to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Mark was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Baptist faith. He retired from AFG in Kingsport after 20 plus years. Mark was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry Lee and Donna Ragle; grandparents, Fred K. Doran and Ella Mae Rawlinson, and James Talmadge and Lelia Frances Ragle; several aunts and uncles.
Mark is survived by his sons, Mark Anthony Ragle, Jr. and Christopher Lee Ragle; daughter, Abby Ragle; grandchildren, Joci Lee Ragle, Kaci Harlan Ragle, and Leni Johanna Ragle; sister, Robin Ragle (Jeff Peters); brother, Kevin Ragle; niece, Hannah Ragle; special friend, Mary Brooks; special uncle, Larry Ragle; several extended family members.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Roller officiating. The burial will follow to Mount Mitchell Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Anthony Ragle, Jr., Christopher Lee Ragle, Tony Rhoton, Chris Shepherd, Jeff Snodgrass, Kenneth “Pickle” Ragle, Jason Ragle, Jeff Peters, and Mikey Bombailey.