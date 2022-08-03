Mark Anthony Ragle, Sr. Aug 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Mark Anthony Ragle, Sr., 55, went to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, July 31, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mark Anthony Ragle Sr. Hill Home Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video