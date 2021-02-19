Mark Anthony Joel Hutson, 57, gained his angel wings on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Mark was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was of Baptist faith. Mark enjoyed cooking and was the life of any party or room he was in. He was always easy going and loved to make everyone laugh. Mark was always willing to help, even if it meant giving you the shirt off his back. He was a hard worker and a jack of all trades. Mark loved his family time and all family get togethers.
He is preceded in death by his soulmate of 30 years Janie Hutson, their love always brought them back together; and aunts, Beulah, Edith, and Sissy.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughters Ashley Burkhart and husband Adam, Elizabeth Nelson (Dillon); loving mother Belva Hutson; his sisters Kim Sykes and Ginger Parks (Greg); brother Wayne Hutson; grandsons Aidyn Burkhart, Camden and Jackson Nelson; special niece and nephew Chelsea and Elijah Reynolds; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him very much.
There will be a public visitation held on Monday, February 22nd, 2021 at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home at 4:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm.
Mark will truly by missed by all. Heaven sure gained another amazing angel and true love story.