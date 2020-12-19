GATE CITY, VA - Mark A. Gilreath, 54, Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord unexpectedly at his home early in the morning Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Mark was born in Scott County, VA on February 26, 1966, the youngest of 12 children to the late Howard and Ethel Gilreath.
In additions to his parents; his brothers, Kenneth and Jerry Gilreath; sisters Ruby Maness and Mildred Barrette preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter, Ginger Gilreath and fiancée, Sabrina Webb; brothers, Billy Gilreath and wife, Faye, Kingsport, TN, Allen Gilreath and wife, Sue, Kingsport, TN, Jimmy Gilreath and wife, Melissa, GA; sisters, Mary Sanders and husband, Wayne, Kingsport, TN, Linda Botkin and husband, Blaine, Kingsport, TN, Frances Clonce and husband, Junior, Kingsport, TN, Carol Goode and husband, Wayne, Hiltons, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Gilreath Family Cemetery in the Fairview Community of Scott County, VA with Pastor Roy Lane officiating. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at 12:45 at the cemetery for the graveside service.
