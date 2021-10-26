Mark Anthony Galloway, 63, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital. Mark was born in Kingsport, TN and lived in Church Hill, TN. He graduated from Central High School and ETSU. Mark worked many years in the ball bearing industry as an engineer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jayne Galloway in 2008 and his father, John E. (Pete) Galloway in 2011.
He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Worley (Bert); mother, Roberta Galloway; grandchildren, Anna and Emily Worley and special friend Karen Tipton.
A committal service officiated by Jeremy McMillan will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 3:00pm at East Tennessee Funeral home 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN 37617.
The family has asked that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mark Anthony Galloway.