MORRISTOWN - Mark Alan Eidson, age 58, of Morristown, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. Mark was born on February 1st, 1963 and raised in Hawkins County. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, and employee of Tuff Torq Cooperation in Morristown, TN. He was a devoted father, and his immense love for his son, Dylan, and granddaughter, Eloise, was evident to anyone who knew him. She was the light of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyons C. "Tom" and Freda Eidson; and brother, Tommy Eidson.
He is survived by his son, Dylan Eidson and wife Allie; granddaughter, Eloise Eidson; sister, Peggy and husband, Corban Stone; nieces and nephews, Katie and husband, Andy Dennis, Emily and husband, John Day, Seth and wife, Caroline, Marina Kay and Macy McDavid; brother, Philip and wife, Stephanie Eidson and children Brady and Eli; great nephew, Luke Dennis; great nieces, Betsy Stone, and Louisa Day.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Anyone that plans on attending the graveside service is asked to meet at the funeral home on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 9:15 am. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.