RYE COVE, VA - Marjorie “Tiny” Dockery, age 64, of Rye Cove, VA, entered in to rest on September 17th, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. Marjorie was born in Middletown, OH and was the daughter of the late William Frazier and Mossie (Caudill) Frazier. Marjorie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Pendletons FWB Church. Marjorie was a devout Christian and left a powerful testimony of her faith in Jesus Christ. Marjorie was a 1976 graduate of Rye Cove High School. She was formerly employed by Norris (Masco-tech), Northern Safety and was retired from Ballad Health Systems (Wellmont).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Benny, Carl, Freddie and Eddie Frazier; special niece, Chastity Jones; and her brothers-in-law, Bobby Austin and Kenneth Dishner.

