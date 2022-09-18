RYE COVE, VA - Marjorie “Tiny” Dockery, age 64, of Rye Cove, VA, entered in to rest on September 17th, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. Marjorie was born in Middletown, OH and was the daughter of the late William Frazier and Mossie (Caudill) Frazier. Marjorie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Pendletons FWB Church. Marjorie was a devout Christian and left a powerful testimony of her faith in Jesus Christ. Marjorie was a 1976 graduate of Rye Cove High School. She was formerly employed by Norris (Masco-tech), Northern Safety and was retired from Ballad Health Systems (Wellmont).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Benny, Carl, Freddie and Eddie Frazier; special niece, Chastity Jones; and her brothers-in-law, Bobby Austin and Kenneth Dishner.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, David A. Dockery of Rye Cove, VA; daughter, Bridgett Dockery Turner of Johnson City, TN; son, David “Cody” Dockery, Delray Beach, FL; granddaughter, Ella Rae; sister(s) Patsy Austin, Duffield, VA; Brenda (John) Brobeck, Jonesborough, TN and Jackie Dishner, Duffield, VA; and many nieces and nephews, church family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Kevin Sanders officiating and special singing by the Pendletons Church Choir. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. All those wishing to attend the burial are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm. Pallbearers serving the family: Kelly Frazier, Carl Frazier, Michael Frazier, Johnathan Frazier, Ronald Dishner, Chris Jones, Zachary Weller and Dustin Weller.