BRISTOL, TN - Marjorie Louise Willis Harr, 82, of Bristol, TN., died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Marjorie was born February 12, 1940, in Bristol, TN., to the late James Franklin and Maxie Fields Willis. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, TN. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph P. Harr; sister, Patricia Ann Willis Whitson; and two brothers, James R. Willis and Gary T. Willis.
Survivors include her son, Jon P. Harr and wife Ramona of Bristol; daughter, Jackie E. Harr and Jimmy Doss of Bristol; two grandsons, Austin Harr and wife Medea of Harrisonburg, VA and Evan Harr and wife Makayla of Pikeville, KY; two great granddaughters, Adaline and Hannah; brother, Doyle Willis and wife Sandra of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to share a special thanks to friend and caretaker, Andrea Leonard.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:45 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Akard Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with David Gaminde and Rev. Dr. Samuel Weddington officiating. The committal service and internment will be held at 1:30 pm Friday, December 9, 2022, in Glenwood Cemetery.