BRISTOL, TN - Marjorie Louise Willis Harr, 82, of Bristol, TN., died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Marjorie was born February 12, 1940, in Bristol, TN., to the late James Franklin and Maxie Fields Willis. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, TN. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

