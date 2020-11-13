Marjorie Hughes Archer, 85, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at NHC, Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born in Pineola, North Carolina and had been a resident of Kingsport since 1997. Prior to moving to Kingsport, Marjorie worked as an LPN at Sinai Hospital in Detroit, Michigan for 9 years. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church, Kingsport, Tennessee.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Eula Hughes and a brother, Roger Hughes. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Archer; daughter, Karen and son-in-law, Dau Elghaber; son Roger and daughter-in-law, Theresa Archer; grandchildren, Layla Elghaber and husband Mehdi Lahrech; Jeremy Archer, Stephanie Volz and husband Matt, Tristan Archer and wife Catherine, Amina Elghaber, Tracy Hodges and husband Andrew; great-grandchildren, Bayaan Lahrech, Eman Lahrech, Cecilia Volz, Kaitlyn, Kaylee and Austin Hodges.
A family service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630, Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. Entombment will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Family Promise of Kingsport, 601 Holston Street, Kingsport, Tennessee, 37660.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Marjorie Hughes Archer.