COEBURN, VA - Marjorie Florence Nixon, 100, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Upon her arrival, she was greeted by her parents Samuel & Florence Osbond, her husband Erskin Nixon, one grandson Jeremy Nixon, and one granddaughter Elizabeth Nixon.
Marjorie was born and raised in Hatfield Hertz, England. She served in the Royal Air Force and was a veteran of WWII. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church of Coeburn and a member and secretary of the Coeburn Women's Club.
Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed a good cup of coffee and conversation. Everyone that met Marjorie loved her English accent and listening to her stories.
Those left to cherish Marjorie’s memory are her children, Philip & (Mary) Nixon, Roy & (Melinda) Nixon, Anna Lou & (Bobby) Rose; sisters-in-law, Shelby Nixon & Beatrice Powers; grandsons Brian Nixon, Philip John Nixon, Josh Nixon, Nick Branham; granddaughters Stacie Palmer, Heather Long, Ashley Branham, ten great-grandchildren and an abundance of close friends.
A special thank you to Marjorie’s caregivers Bree Ann Harvey & Wanda Kiser for their love and compassion they showed her.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 9, 2022, 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. R.J. Rose and Daniel Palmer officiating. Graveside Service will be conducted 11 A.M. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.