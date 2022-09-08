COEBURN, VA - Marjorie Florence Nixon, 100, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Upon her arrival, she was greeted by her parents Samuel & Florence Osbond, her husband Erskin Nixon, one grandson Jeremy Nixon, and one granddaughter Elizabeth Nixon.

Marjorie was born and raised in Hatfield Hertz, England. She served in the Royal Air Force and was a veteran of WWII. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church of Coeburn and a member and secretary of the Coeburn Women's Club.

