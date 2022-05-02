KINGSPORT - Marion, 100 years old, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the dedicated and loving care at NHC, Kingsport, TN.
Born on February 22, 1922 in Marion, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charles Drumwright and Grace Newman Drumwright.
After graduating from Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, VA, Marion worked as a secretary at Tennessee Eastman Co., Kingsport, TN, where she met her future husband, James C. Stras, Jr. They were married in Atlanta, GA on May 10, 1947. They had a loving and happy marriage in Kingsport for 44 years and had two children, Claiborne and Campbell. After Jim's death, Marion married Meeks B. Vaughan, Sr. and lived another happy and loving marriage in Kingsport for 15 years. Marion was blessed with three stepchildren, Kristen, Betsy and Meeks, Jr.
Marion belonged to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where she was an enthusiastic choir member for many years. She volunteered in the Holston Valley Hospital Auxiliary and was a proud and busy member of the Jr. League of Kingsport. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Marion was an avid bridge player along with many of her friends. She loved music and dancing and was a gracious hostess of many dinner parties in Kingsport and Ocean Isle Beach, where she and both husbands entertained many guests and family over the years. She traveled extensively, both in the US and Europe. She was a true Southern belle, full of joy and generosity to all she knew and loved.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ilene Allen, Regina and Fred Crawford, and Janie McCarty for being loving and loyal caregivers. Also, the nursing and CNA staff, dining room, housekeeping, receptionist, maintenance and security staffs of both Asbury and NHC.
In addition to her parents, Marion is preceded in death by husbands, James C. Stras, Jr. and Meeks B. Vaughan, Sr. She is also preceded in death by her stepgrandson, Joey Davis, stepdaughter, Betsy Morris, and stepson-in-law, Bruce Rhyne.
Survivors include her daughter, Claiborne Eldrup-Jorgensen (Poul) and son, James Campbell Stras, III, stepdaugher, Kristen Davis Rhyne, stepson, Meeks B. Vaughan, Jr. (Jane) and stepson-in-law, Scott Morris. Survivors also include her nephew and niece, Joe and Frances Stras, and grand nieces, Cindy Kohout and Laurie Stras.
Marion is survived by 5 grandchildren: Jon Stras (Tamii), Kate England, Sally Patwell (John), Stephanie Niznik (Evan) and Elisabeth Eldrup-Jorgensen. She is survived by 7 step grandchildren: Melissa Boyd (Duane), Chris Davis (Tiffany), Brent Morris (Julie), Reese Morris, Drew Morris, Josh Morris (Garrett) and Meeks Vaughan III. She is survived by 16 great grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be conducted on Tues, May 3 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Kingsport, TN. Pallbearers will be Campbell Stras, Poul Jorgensen, Joe Stras, Scott Morris, Meeks B. Vaughan, Jr. and Richard Maynard.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions and/or in lieu of flowers, please consider St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (https://www.stpaulskingsport.org ) or a charity of your choice.
