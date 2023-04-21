Marion Price Hansen Apr 21, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marion Price Hansen died on April 18, 2023, at the age of 95 after a full and fulfilled life.The family will receive friends 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN.A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Scottie Burkhalter officiating.The Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Devotion. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm. The family would like to give special thanks to the employees of The Blake of Kingsport and Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice Care for all their support during her last days.In lieu of flowers, the family would like for people to spend time with an older relative or friend, especially if they are affected by one of the many types of dementia.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.The care of Marion Price Hansen has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Elizabeth Turner Simpson Marion Price Hansen Eula Dean Carroll Brian Keith Carter Gwendell Wayne Estepp Betty Meridieth Betty Meridieth Eula Dean Carroll Marion Price Hansen Gwendell Wayne Estepp