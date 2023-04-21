Marion Price Hansen died on April 18, 2023, at the age of 95 after a full and fulfilled life.

The family will receive friends 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you