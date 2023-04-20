Marion Price Hansen died on April 18, 2023, at the age of 95 after a full and fulfilled life.
She was born in Cincinnati Ohio, the youngest daughter of Mary Alice and Thomas Price.
To show her determination to go to art school she raised her first-year tuition herself. She graduated from the Central Art Academy and worked as a commercial artist in the days when advertisements were drawn by hand. She had a lifetime love of art, especially the impressionist and post-impressionists. She spent many hours in art museums, particularly during her five years living in Holland and Paris.
She shared with her father a love of the party of Lincoln. Her passion for politics led her to become a GOP precinct captain for Eisenhower in Chicago.
Central to her identity was her charismatic Christian faith which she lived out in the Episcopal and Lutheran traditions. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingsport, Tennessee and an associate of the Community of the Transfiguration, an Episcopal convent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was married to Edward Hansen from April 14, 1950, until his death in 2018. In their long life together, they shared many common interests, among them travel, sailing, and photography. Above all they both had a deep love for and commitment to family.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marjean and Edward Montgomery of Mt. Carmel Tennessee; her son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Sandra Hansen of Holland, Michigan; four grandchildren, Steven Hansen, Robin-Paul Hansen, Matthew Montgomery and Meredith Montgomery Ford and five great granddaughters, Madeline, Lillian, Vivienne, Margo, and Mae.
The family will receive friends 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Scottie Burkhalter officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Devotion. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm.
The family would like to give special thanks to the employees of The Blake of Kingsport and Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice Care for all their support during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for people to spend time with an older relative or friend, especially if they are affected by one of the many types of dementia.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.
The care of Marion Price Hansen has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.