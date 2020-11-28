BIG STONE GAP, VA - Marion Lee Knight, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
She was born in Nashville, Tenn. and her family moved to Birmingham, Ala. at the age of ten. She lived in Birmingham most of her life and had lived in Big Stone Gap for past 30 years. She was retired from K-Mart. She loved angels, dogs and Mickey Mouse. Mrs. Knight was a member of the Appalachia First Christian Church.
She was a terrific lady and the best mother two daughters could ever ask for.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Waynord Knight; a grandson, Patrik Smith; her parents, Ernest Phillips and Bessie (Walker) Phillips Reed.
Surviving are two daughters, Carolyn Smith (Ray), and Alexis “Lexie” Tate (John), both of Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, John Ivan Kamplain, Jr. (Dixie), Amanda Smith, Ray R. Smith, Jr. (Rose), Suzanne Cline (D. J.) and Jeana Rogers (Nathan); 15 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren and two expected; one sister, Ann Silvers, Big Stone Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30pm on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Appalachia, Va. with Pastor Garrett Lee officiating.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Knight’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.