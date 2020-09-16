JOHNSON CITY - Marion J. Barnett, age 87 of Johnson City, TN went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Hathaway-Percy Percy Funeral and Cremation Services, 101 East F Street, Elizabethton, TN.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:30 A.M, with graveside services following at Happy Valley Memorial Park.
Friends and Family may view the full obituary at www.hathawaypercy.com Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services (423-543-5544)