KINGSPORT - Marion J. Byrd, 92, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritans Purse (Operation Christmas Child) at P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 or to Wreaths Across America at 215 Heroes Drive Mountain Home, TN 37684. To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
