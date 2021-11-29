KINGSPORT - Marion J. Byrd, 92, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 27, 2021. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. Marion was an active member of the First Frontier Quilt Guild. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Byrd; son, James Alan Byrd; parents, Orgie and Rilla Jones; 3 siblings.
Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Lyon and husband Adrian and Amy Remondelli and husband Rick; son, Andy Byrd and wife Sylvia; grandchildren, Jennifer Corbin and husband Joel, Sarah Byrd and fiancé Makal Stibbins, Aaron Byrd and wife Angela, and Adam Byrd; great-grandchildren, Olivia Corbin, Abigail Corbin, Anna Grace Byrd, and Remi Arnold; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 4 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. Music will be provided by Bruce Lyttle.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritans Purse (Operation Christmas Child) at P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 or to Wreaths Across America at 215 Heroes Drive Mountain Home, TN 37684.
