CHURCH HILL – Marilynne Hutson, 72, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Marilynne was born in Greene County Tennessee on September 13, 1950. She married Curtis “Moe” Hutson in 1969. Marilynne retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 30 plus years of service.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Church Hill for 59 years.
Marilynne is preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Shirley Justis; brother, Clark Justis; nephews, Brian Phipps and Andrew Davenport.
Marilynne is survived by her husband of more than 53 years, Curtis “Moe” Hutson; sister Nancy (Bob) Phipps; sister Janice Justis; special sister–in–law, Nancy Justis; sister-in-law Bonnie Cavin; brothers- in-law Roy (Maysel) Hutson; Bobby C. (Marilyn) Hutson; Paul (Barbara) Hutson special niece, Rhonda Pounders; several nieces and nephews, along with multitude of cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bob Ruth officiating. The graveside service will be held at Church Hill Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Church Hill.