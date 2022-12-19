CHURCH HILL – Marilynne Hutson, 72, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

Marilynne was born in Greene County Tennessee on September 13, 1950. She married Curtis “Moe” Hutson in 1969. Marilynne retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 30 plus years of service.

