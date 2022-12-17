Marilynne Hutson Dec 17, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Marilynne Hutson, 72, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marilynne Hutson Hill Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you