KINGSPORT - Marilyn Sue Harrah, 87, died July 30, 2022, at NHC Health Care, Kingsport, Tennessee.
She was born May 21, 1935, in Bloomfield, Indiana, to Marie Ione and James Edward Carrell. She graduated from Bloomfield High School and married her high school sweetheart, Herbert D. Harrah, on June 6, 1954.
Their family grew to include four daughters. They lived in different cities across the country, from California to New York, and Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio in between.
After her children began school, she worked in banking and sales (cars and real estate).
After retirement, they moved to their dream vacation spot, Cancun, Mexico, and then later to Venice, Florida. After Herb’s death in 1994, she also lived in Cancun; Champaign, Illinois; Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Kingsport, Tennessee.
Her family and her friendships were very important to her. She loved gardening, baking (especially cookies) for family and friends, and was a great artist. She especially enjoyed painting. She was very active, loved golf and tennis, and learned to downhill ski in her 40s.
She was preceded in death by her husband and two grandsons. She is survived by her daughters Debra Harrah (Mickie Corwin), of Sheridan, Michigan; Donna Schwarm, of Vandalia, Illinois; Denise Burgess (Gregg), of Antioch, Tennessee; and Doris Dahl (Randy), of Kingsport, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
The family appreciates the great care she received by the kind staff members at NHC-Kingsport.
To honor her wishes of no memorial service, family members celebrated Mrs. Harrah at a gathering in her honor in Kingsport in June.
If you would like to make a donation in her honor, the family suggests St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, your favorite animal shelter or a charity of your choice.
