KINGSPORT - Marilyn Sue Harrah, 87, died July 30, 2022, at NHC Health Care, Kingsport, Tennessee.

She was born May 21, 1935, in Bloomfield, Indiana, to Marie Ione and James Edward Carrell. She graduated from Bloomfield High School and married her high school sweetheart, Herbert D. Harrah, on June 6, 1954.

