NORTON, VA - Marilyn S. Teasley, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2022, at home in Norton, VA.
Marilyn was raised in glory to meet her Heavenly Father and to reunite with her predeceased family members including her husband of 67 years Glenn Teasley, her son Randy Teasley, her daughter Kathy Teasley Adkins, her granddaughter Tess Teasley and her great-granddaughter Elliana Fitzpatrick.
She leaves behind two daughters, LaWahna Search (Steve Search) of Goshen, NY and Nancy Kim Benham (JP Stroud) of Greenville, SC. She was blessed by 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She was lovingly known as Grams to the many nieces, nephews, family friends and she nurtured each of them. The family sends their special thanks and heartfelt appreciation to her dedicated and loving caregivers, especially her little best friend Parker Sartin, for enriching her life and meeting every need.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 28th at the Teasley cabin on South Holston Lake. (250 Sharp’s Creek Rd, Bristol, VA near Friendship Marina) This was her favorite place on earth and where she created so many wonderful memories for all. Please plan to arrive by 12:30 with an outdoor service at 1:00pm. Afterwards, you are invited to stay, visit, reminisce, and enjoy a meal with the family. Details at www.hagyfawbush.com.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The First Baptist Church, PO Box 499, Norton, VA 24273.