ROGERSVILLE - Marilyn Myers, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away on May 8, 2022 at her home in Rogersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edith Burchett; and her husband, Jack Myers.
She is survived by her brother, Ralph Burchett; four children, Janet Hicks, David Myers, Lora Johnson, Charles Myers; granddaughter, Katie Baker; great-grandchildren, Laurel and Holston and their families.
The family of Marilyn wishes to extend their sincere thanks to her caregivers.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 pm May 12, 2022 in McKinney Cemetery, officiated by Andy Willis.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any donations to be made to the Television Ministry at First Baptist Church of Rogersville.
