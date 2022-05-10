ROGERSVILLE - Marilyn Myers, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away on May 8, 2022 at her home in Rogersville.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 pm May 12, 2022 in McKinney Cemetery, officiated by Andy Willis.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any donations to be made to the Television Ministry at First Baptist Church of Rogersville.
