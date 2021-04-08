Marilyn Davis, age 89, passed peacefully with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Leland A. Davis. The daughter of Shirley Jane Huntoon Moore and Roy Britton Moore, she lived most of her life in Kingsport, TN. She graduated from Salem Academy in Winston-Salem, NC and attended Salem College. She later graduated from Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, VA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Piano Performance.
A dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church, she served as an elder and a deacon and was very active in the music ministry. She was a member and officer of the Kingsport Music Club, the TN Music Teachers’ Association, and the American Music Teachers’ Association. She served as pianist for the Kingsport Symphony Orchestra and performed as solo artist twice. As co-developer of the Piano Olympics in the United States, she worked with concert pianist, Alexander Peskanov, to establish a program of levelled tests for young pianists. She was an active member of chamber ensembles in the region and performed in many recitals and concerts. Teaching many students in the region, she was noted for preparing them for college auditions.
Our “Mimi” loved to drink hot tea and eat chocolates. She liked to read good books and watch old movies on TV. A kind and gentle person, she was beloved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her four children: Melinda Davis (Michael Helmick); Laura Davis; Nancy Hampson (John); and Vic Davis (Jan). She has 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held on April 11, 2021, with a memorial service to follow later.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, or the ETSU Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Dr. Knoxville, TN 37902 (Marilyn M. Davis Scholarship Fund).