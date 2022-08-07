Marilyn Jean Vermillion was born to John Dulaney Barnette and Ruba Mae Barnette on September 25, 1944 and she departed this life to go into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, early in the morning on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Words cannot even begin to express the grief and sorrow that we feel over the loss of such a faithful mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, & friend. We are heart broken and are clinging to Jesus for strength. We do know it is but temporary and that we have that blessed hope of being reunited on the day of all days when the trumpet of the Lord shall sound and He gathers all His children to be at home with Him eternally.

