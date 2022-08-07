Marilyn Jean Vermillion was born to John Dulaney Barnette and Ruba Mae Barnette on September 25, 1944 and she departed this life to go into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, early in the morning on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Words cannot even begin to express the grief and sorrow that we feel over the loss of such a faithful mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, & friend. We are heart broken and are clinging to Jesus for strength. We do know it is but temporary and that we have that blessed hope of being reunited on the day of all days when the trumpet of the Lord shall sound and He gathers all His children to be at home with Him eternally.
Jean was one of the most loved people we had the privilege of walking with here on earth and she had a strong faith and a bold witness of the atoning death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ and professed Him to the world as Her Savior. She loved to hear the word of God, study the word of God, and to hear songs of His praises. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and was referred to as an honorable woman, a title that holds true to who she was in Jesus Christ. She knew God's word and held it close to her heart, quoting it often as words of encouragement and hope to others. One of her favorite scriptures was Jeremiah 31:3: "The LORD hath appeared of old unto me, saying, Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love: therefore, with loving kindness have I drawn thee." She knew all about this everlasting love that God promised and clung to it dearly and was secure that she indeed was loved and had been divinely chosen to serve in the army of the Lord. She marched diligently through all types of sorrows, losses, and difficult times, knowing that all her hope and strength came from the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
Jean wouldn't have wanted us to say "good things" about her because she realized that any goodness on this wicked earth can only come through Jesus Christ. Having been sealed with the Holy Spirit (Who was shed abroad in her heart when the Lord saved her), for divine guidance and leadership kept her faithful to the end of this part of her journey. She fought a good fight, she finished her course, and she kept the faith, and henceforth there is laid up for her a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give her at that day: and not to her only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. (II Timothy 4:7-8).
Jean was preceded in death by both her father and mother and a beloved son, Michael Shayne Vermillion. She leaves behind to mourn her loss a daughter, Crystal McClain, husband, Brandon; sisters Caroll Massey and husband, Jonah Elbert Massey, Iris Lynn Burns and husband, Jeff Burns, Judi Bellamy and husband, Johnny Bellamy; a special niece/daughter, Misty Neeley and husband, Chris Neeley. She had 6 grandchildren, one of whom she raised and who was more like a daughter to her, Brittany Godsey, Morgan Vermillion, Cody Vermillion, Blake Neeley, Kylee Vermillion, and Branson McClain. She had three great grandchildren, Ayden, Jersey, and Natalie plus many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
She had a bevy of friends, whom she cherished and loved with all her heart ... we cannot possibly mention everyone but would like to give special thanks to her Brothers in Christ, Garnie Snavely, David Thomas, Danny Baker and to her neighbors for the last 3 years, Debbie and Marvin Burton.
She would wish to be remembered as "The one whom Jesus Loves", having known that it was He Who first loved her. Although we are parted for now, we will soon follow you, our dear beloved Sister.
Graveside services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Vermillion Family Cemetery, located on AP Carter highway, Hiltons, VA.