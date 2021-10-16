KINGSPORT - Marilyn Jean Osborne, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord and the love of her life, husband William “Bill” Osborne, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late John and Mary (Strong) Sims on August 3, 1936 in Hiltons, VA.
Shortly after their marriage in 1955, Jean and Bill moved to Kingsport, where they lived the rest of their lives. She was a long time employee of Roses Department Stores, then she worked several years in the produce department for Oakwood Food Markets, until her retirement.
Jean started singing in churches with the Sims Sisters at age eight, then her, her husband Bill, and Reverend Ronnie East sang as the Pilgrims Trio, later they sang with Reverend Tommy Browder and daughters, Wanda, and Karen as the Osborne Family. Jean was well known for her testimony, spirituality, and gift for doing recitations. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.
In addition to her parents Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bill Osborne; sisters, Marie Winkle, Virginia Barker, Pauline Mullins; brothers, Emmet “Buddy” Sims, Johnny Sims, and Billy Joe Sims; brother-in-law, Lonzo Osborne.
Survivors include her daughters, Wanda Dingus and husband Tony, Karen Christian and husband Chris; grandsons, Andrew Christian and wife Michelle, Aaron Dingus and wife Laura, Eric “Broddie” Christian; great-granddaughter, Abigail “Abby” Christian; sisters, Janie Rogers and Husband J.W., Kay and husband Reverend Nathan Jackson; brothers, Reverend Stanley Sims and wife Margaret, Darrell Sims and wife Dora; sisters-in-laws, Francis Sims, Lee Sims, Bonnie Osborne; brother and sister-in-law, Claude and Virgie Osborne; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The Osborne family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Reverend Dewy Shaffer, Reverend Kevin Sanders, Reverend Tommy Browder, and Reverend Chris Christian officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in the Garden of Love in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 11 am. Jean’s grandsons and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Osborne family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge off the arrangements. (423) 288-2081