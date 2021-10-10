CHURCH HILL - Marilyn Cox Underwood, 70, fell asleep quietly, peacefully at Holston Valley Medical Center on October 7, 2021 (heart complications) with her loving family by her side.
Marilyn was born on March 17, 1951, along with her twin sister Carolyn to Mr. and Mrs. Homer S. Cox. She was married to Charles R. Underwood, Sr. and had one son, Charles R. Underwood, Jr.
Marilyn was a faithful member of her Church, Lyons Chapel A.M.E. Zion, (Church Hill, TN) some of her positions held, president of Homecoming Board, Missionary Society Board, Deaconess Board, Junior and Senior Choir, Church Delegates, Usher, she passionately loved preparing and assuring in serving Holy Communion and believed the accomplishments of her Lord and Savior Christ Jesus.
Marilyn was employed several years by the Kingsport Press and was recognized by the President personally as an outstanding employee.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles R. Underwood, Sr.; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Homer S. Cox; grandparents, George and Sallie Price; uncles and aunts, brother; brother, Sammie Cox.
Those left to cherish her memory, son, Charles R. Underwood, Jr.; twin sister, Carolyn Harris (Tony); grandchildren, Tyreke and Tia Underwood; brothers, Robert, Ronnie (Joyce), and Edward (Anita) Cox; sister, Alberta Haley; aunt, Elsie Mae Horn; several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID – 19 concerns, the family requests Marilyn to lie in repose on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 12:00 – 5:00 PM. Anyone who wishes to pay their final respects during that time frame. Marilyn will be laid to rest at Church Hill Memory Gardens alongside of her dear beloved husband, Charles Reginald Underwood. A private graveside will be held at a later date, with Pastor Pamela Hoard officiating.
