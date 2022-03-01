KINGSPORT - Marilee Frye, 92, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 27, 2022. Born in Danville, IL, to Doren and Hattie Trump she moved to Chicago where she spent the entirety of her childhood. She was married to Dr. C.J. Frye at 19 and moved to Kingsport where they raised a family of five boys. After her children were grown, she had a career with the American Cancer Society for over 20 years. Marilee was a true servant and contributed to her church and community all her life, being very active in the Meals On Wheels program.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Trump; sister, Doris Pharo; son, Scott Frye; and ex-husband and lifelong friend, C.J. Frye.
Marilee is survived by her sons, William Frye (Judy), Michael Frye, David Frye (Susan), and Barry Frye (Charity); grandchildren, Jason Everhart, Shelley Coley (Matt), Bradley Frye, Holly Frye, and Preston Frye; great-grandchildren, Chase Frye (Katie) and Emilee O’Leary; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Scottie Berkholder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, 871 N. Winsgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909, or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St, Kingsport, TN 37660.
