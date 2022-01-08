KINGSPORT - Marietta Mitchell Shankel, 84, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born to the late Otis and Louise (Ford) Mitchell on September 3, 1937 in Kingsport.
Marietta was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She loved the Lord and was saved at a very young age. Marietta was a proud graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School class of 1955 and a graduate of The University of Tennessee Memphis class of 1959. She retired from the Children’s Clinic in Kingsport after many years of dedicated service.
In addition to her parents Marietta was preceded in death by her husband, Darnell Shankel; and son-in-law, Danny Bellamy.
Survivors include her daughters, Theresa Shankel Bellamy, Michelle Shankel; granddaughters, Ashley White and husband Jason, Stephanie Free; great-grandchildren, Lillyanne and Grayson White; along with a host of friends.
The Shankel family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, January 10, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm - 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Michael Shipley and Jim Salyers officiating. Due to the possibility of inclement weather a Committal Service will be held in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11 am. Interment will follow in the Garden of the Mausoleum in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the Shankel family has requested that donations be made in Marietta’s memory to a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Shankel family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37604 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081.