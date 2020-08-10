KINGSPORT - Marie Winkle, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 5:45 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Charles Wallen officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Last Supper. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Hospital.
The care of Marie Winkle and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral Home.