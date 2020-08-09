KINGSPORT - Marie Winkle, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital.
She was born in Hilton’s, VA to the late John and Mary Sims.
Mrs. Winkle had lived in Kingsport since 1956. She retired from Oakwood Markets as a Produce Manager after 40+ years of service. Mrs. Winkle was a member of Orebank Freewill Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She was a member of Gospel Aires Quartet with her late husband, Marvin.
Mrs. Winkle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Rev. Marvin Winkle, Sr.; siblings, Virginia Barker, Pauline Mullins, Emmett “Buddy” Sims and Johnny Sims.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Junior Winkle and wife, Debbie; grandson, Nick Winkle; great granddaughters, Hannah Winkle and Alexa Winkle; sisters, Jean Osborne, Janie Rogers (J.W.) and Kay Jackson (Rev. Nathan); brothers, Rev. Stanley Sims (Margaret), Billy Sims and Darrell Sims (Dora); sisters in law, Frances, Lee and Nellie, brother in law, Johnny; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 5:45 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Charles Wallen officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Last Supper. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Hospital.
The care of Marie Winkle and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral Home.