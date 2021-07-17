KINGSPORT - Marie T. Musselman, 94 of Kingsport went home to the Lord on July 8, 2021 at her home. Marie was born in Freehold, NJ and resided most of her life in Kingsport. She was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. She served as the adjutant and commander of the American Legion Hammond Post 3 for a number of years. She was a member of Belvue Christian Church in Kingsport. Marie loved to garden, arts and crafts and to play bingo.
Marie is preceded in death by her husband, William M Musselman.
She is survived by her daughters, Anita Chick married to Jerry, grandson Tyler and Sandy Bouldin married to Kipp, granddaughter Sarah.
Military Services will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland at a date and time to be determined.
We would like to thank all the staff at Preston Place for their care and compassion in caring for our mother. The staff was professional, kind, and treated mom with dignity when she was unable to care for herself. Their caring made all the difference.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of our mom, Marie Musselman may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or online donation at www.amedisys.com/donate.