SURGOINSVILLE - Marie Seal Vaughn, age 99, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with the Lord on September 28th, 2021 surrounded by family at Holston Valley Hospital. Marie was born in 1922 to Shelby and Ida Seal. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Surgoinsville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Shelby Seal; mother, Ida Seal; husband, Carl Vaughn; brothers, Grant, June, and Eugene; sisters, Dora, Sue and Beulah; daughters, Evelyne and Gay; grandchildren, Eddie, Robin, and Amanda.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Opal Way and Janice Price; son, Ronnie Vaughn; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center and Holston Valley Hospital for the care they provided for our loved one.
Family and friends will meet for a Graveside Service at 2pm on Sunday, October 3rd at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ed Maynard, Pastor Jesse Hartgrove, and Pastor Tim Price officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com