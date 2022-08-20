KINGSPORT - Marie S. Willis, 90, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 19, 2022.
She was born August 3, 1932, in Sullivan County, to the late Emmett and Pauline Strickler Smith.
Marie was a loving and supportive mother who enjoyed being involved in the lives of her two sons, Shelton Clark and Coach Graham Clark.
She was very active in the United Methodist Church and had served as pianist, organist and choir director at St. Matthew United Methodist Church and secretary for the District Superintendent for the Holston Conference for eighteen years.
Marie was also active in the United Methodist Women and served as a delegate to the Holston Conference for a number of years.
She was the former owner of Litz Manor Floral in Kingsport.
Marie enjoyed listening to the music of The Castaways, she was an avid fan of the Lady Vols, the Atlanta Braves and the Dobyns-Bennett Indians where she was known as the “First Lady” of the football team.
She was an active member of Mafair United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. T.O. Willis; step-son, Chad Willis; granddaughter, Megan Clark.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Shelton Clark (Vicki) and Coach Graham Clark (Cathy); step-son, John Willis (Brenda); grandchildren, Walt Clark (Rebecca), Will Clark (Ashley), Rusty Clark, Emma Clark, Haven Willis and Cova Willis; six great-grandchildren; special friends, Johncie Morgan and Dena Barton.
A private family Graveside Service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be, Walt Clark, Will Clark, Rusty Clark, Tom Hatley, Dr. Tom Rogers and Don Starrete.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at Mafair United Methodist Church with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Adam Love officiating. Shelton Clark and Graham Clark will provide eulogies.
The family will receive friends following the service in the sanctuary.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staffs of Preston Place I, Amedisys Hospice and Janice Haas for their compassionate care of Marie.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Marie S. Willis and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
