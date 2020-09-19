Marie Reine “Queenie” Huguette Soucy Jessee born in Clair, New Brunswick, Canada on 2/20/1935, died in Johnson City, TN on 9/15/2020.
Firebrand and mother extraordinaire, empathetic teacher, and steely-spined enforcer, she wore many hats in our family and we will miss her dearly. She was an example of strength and self-sacrifice in our lives. She believed in enjoying life and fighting for just causes. Being sent to Catholic boarding school at the age of seven, was hard on her as an only child, but she made her parents proud. In high school she was captain of her basketball team and valedictorian. She loved to dance and found the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Lee Jessee who was stationed at the nearby air force base across the border. As the love of her life, Bob never failed to make her laugh. We’re sure they’re enjoying a good laugh now after having been separated these past five years. They married August 3, 1955. Over the years they lived in Canada, Maine, Texas, Georgia, finally settling in East Tennessee, and retiring in North Carolina and Florida. She was a secretary and translator working happily at American Saint Gobain in Kingsport. She was a prolific master knitter who also enjoyed cross-stitching, and sewing clothes; doing all these for her family. An avid reader and walker, picking up trash as she went, she loved to travel. She was a founding member of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Colonial Heights and fulfilled many roles there. She volunteered in the community, including Meals-on-Wheels. She was an excellent cook and loved hosting get togethers at their home.
Proceeded in death by her father Henri Jean Soucy, mother Georgiana Saucier Soucy, and her beloved spouse Robert Lee Jessee.
She is survived by her three daughters Nina Jessee Murphy, spouse James H. Murphy, Jr, and children Laurel Katherine Murphy, Anna Clarisse Murphy, partner Justin Blackwell and their daughter Khalessi Nina Blackwell; LouAnn Jessee, partner Yaacov Gothard and her children Connor Jessee Jones and Loren Soucy Jones; Marydell Jessee Hoover, spouse Harris E. Hoover, her children Jessee Michele Gray and Eric Austin Gray and Harris’ daughters Sarah Elizabeth Hoover Cox and Hannah Olivia Hoover Earp. She loved her daughters but really lit up when her sons-in-law entered the room.
We most especially give our thanks to the nursing staff in the memory care unit at Cornerstone South Campus. They truly went above and beyond in their care for our dear mother.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.ALZ.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jessee during this difficult time.