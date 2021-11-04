KINGSPORT - Marie Morelock Hawkins, age 92, entered the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at NHC in Kingsport.
Mrs. Hawkins was the best mother, wife, daughter, aunt, cousin, friend and she was Mamaw Ree to many. She was a faithful servant of her Lord, serving many during her lifetime. She will be missed. She was a lifetime member of Temple Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George W. Hawkins; son, Stanley Hawkins; brothers, Dallas Morelock, Harold Morelock and James Morelock; sisters, Drexie Taylor, Edna Carico, Artie Nuss and Clyde Smith.
Survivors include her sons: Michael G. Hawkins (Diane), Shannon P. Hawkins (Rebekah); daughters, Donna Price (Gene) and Tammy Bull; grandchildren: Autumn Morris, Amanda Hawkins, Rachel Hopson, Jake Hawkins, McKenzie Davis, Dustin Pugh, Maegan Carty, Sarah Carty, Liam Hawkins, Lillian Hawkins; 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, Mrs. Hawkins will lie in State from 1:00 – 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at East Tennessee Funeral Home. Everyone is welcome to stop by, pay your respects and sign the Register Book between those hours.
The family would like to express their gratefulness to the staff at NHC for their loving care to Mom and her children during her last days.
A special thank you to her faithful friends and neighbors who watched out for her: Ray Gentry, Edith Maden, Marie Hite, Harlis and Rosie Cox, Peggy Hammond and many others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels, Inc., P.O. Box 5752, Kingsport, TN 37663.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Marie Morelock Hawkins.