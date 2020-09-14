JONESVILLE, VA - Marie Mason Langley, peacefully passed away on September 12, 2020, at the age of 95, at Lee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pennington Gap, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Lydia Sawyers; her husband, Herbert Langley; her sons Fred and Ernie Mason; and her three brothers, Alfred, Edgar, and Paul Sawyers.
Marie is survived by her son, Larry Mason (Sue) of Crozier, VA. and their children, Vicki, Becky, and David; her daughter, Pamela Scott of Big Stone Gap, VA and her children, Brian and Michael; daughter-in-law, Sue Ingle Mason (Fred) of Jonesville, VA and their son, Warren; daughter-in-law, Sharon Mason (Ernie) of Lavonia, MI and their children, Kimberly and Christopher; special family friend Dr. Bickley Craven; twenty-four great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and special caring neighbors, Dale Thomas and Roger Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, at Robinette Funeral Home, 146 Maple Drive, Jonesville, VA 24263. A funeral service in celebration of her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Bruce Johnson and Jerry Ingle officiating. Interment will follow in the Ingle Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Langley family.