KINGSPORT - Marie Littleton Honeycutt went to be with her Lord on August 16, 2020. Marie was born in Sullivan County and resided in the Lone Star Community most of her life. She was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church but attended Orebank Baptist. Marie retired from Eastman Chemical after 33 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Harry L. Honeycutt; parent Enos and Fannie Light Littleton; brothers, Glen, Bert, Ray, and Marvin (Jack) Littleton; sister, Effie Light; and step-grandson, Opie Hamilton.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Connie Hamilton; grandson, Clinton Hamilton, both of Kingsport; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Nix; great-great grandson, Elijah Nix of Erwin; step-granddaughters, Barbara Bredauhaft (Michael); Diane Bowen (David); step-great-grandchildren, Haley and Ben Bowen, Hope Hamilton, Finley Bredauhaft; brother, Ralph Littleton of Kingsport; sisters Madeline Depew of Fall Branch and Betty Morelock of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends Janie Brock and Grace Crawford.
There will be a private family service due to the COVID 19 Virus.
Marie will be laid to rest beside her husband following the funeral at East Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to convey a special than you to Amedysis Hospice nurses and aids for their care for Marie.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Marie’s honor to one’s charity of choice.
Online condolences may be made to the Honeycutt family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.