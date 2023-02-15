Marie Jeanette Black Snodgrass, born July 11, 1938, went home to be with her heavenly family on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the presence of her loved ones.
Marie was the second of three children born to Neill Archie Black and Virginia Marie Bunn Black, Weber City, Virginia. Marie graduated from Gate City High School in 1955, where she was voted for two superlatives, Prettiest and Most Popular. Unfortunately, they only allowed her to pick one, so she chose Most Popular. And if you knew Marie, she never met a stranger.
An accidental encounter at the roller-skating rink in Gate City introduced Marie to the love of her life, Harold Snodgrass, who became her beloved husband of 67 years. In quick succession, Marie and Harold welcomed four children, Richard Shaun Snodgrass (1956), Scott Anthony Snodgrass (1958), Anita Marie Snodgrass Wright (1960), and Sheila Lorine Snodgrass Moore (1962). Harold and Marie intentionally exposed their children to the beauty of our country by taking them on extended camping trips every summer. Tent camping cross country from Virginia to California, to Niagara Falls, Florida, Ontario, Texas and numerous other states revealed the beauty and grandeur found at state parks and national parks. Harold and Marie shared the grand vistas of favorites such as Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, Disneyland, Pikes Peak, the Grand Tetons, and Zion National Park with their children.
From age nine when she was saved, Marie had a zeal for serving the Lord and a passion for serving others at Weber City First Baptist Church. If the church doors were open, the Snodgrass family was there. Marie was involved with WMU (Women’s Missionary Union) for 60 years, and volunteered as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and Vacation Bible School teacher, while the family served as custodians for almost two decades. She took the Great Commission to heart, sharing the gospel with anyone she met, along with an invitation to visit First Baptist Church of Weber City because she loved the Church so much. Marie extended this love of sharing the gospel on two international mission trips, ministering to children in Belize (and also sponsoring a young boy’s education in Belize), and an associational choir mission trip to Mexico City.
Marie was first and foremost a mother and a beautiful lady in every aspect of the word. She was deeply involved in her children’s education and extra-curricular activities. Marie volunteered as homeroom mother, Cub Scout leader, and field trip chaperone. She kept the roads hot driving her four children to choir, ball practice, band practice, piano practice and ballet. Marie worked as a substitute teacher, census counter, World Book Encyclopedia salesperson, until she found her niche in interior design. Marie worked with Home Interiors for twelve years, helping families decorate their homes with love. In later years, she was Harold’s receptionist, secretary, and treasurer for 21st Century, Inc., Computers Made Easy. Together, they positively impacted hundreds of lives as they equipped them with computer skills and assisted with job placement.
Other than her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Richard Snodgrass; a son, Richard Shaun Snodgrass; a brother, Robert Neill Black; and a daughter-in-law, Bethany Cate Snodgrass.
Surviving are son, Scott Anthony Snodgrass, Knoxville, TN; two daughters and sons-in-law, Anita Marie Snodgrass Wright and Steve Wright, Jefferson City, TN; Sheila Lorine Snodgrass Moore and Timothy S. Moore, Weber City, VA; and son Terry Thorpe, Gate City, VA; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Becky Black Sharpe and husband Timothy.
Visiting hours will be at First Baptist Church Weber City on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Funeral services will follow immediately with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating and special friend Carol Armstrong sharing a tribute. The graveside service will be at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, following the funeral service.
Deacons from First Baptist Church Weber City will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) and to Ronald McDonald House Charities (//rmhc.org/donate).
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Caris Healthcare, Rhonda (RoRo) Elam and Kathleen Bledsoe.