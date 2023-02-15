Marie Jeanette Black Snodgrass, born July 11, 1938, went home to be with her heavenly family on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the presence of her loved ones.

Marie was the second of three children born to Neill Archie Black and Virginia Marie Bunn Black, Weber City, Virginia. Marie graduated from Gate City High School in 1955, where she was voted for two superlatives, Prettiest and Most Popular. Unfortunately, they only allowed her to pick one, so she chose Most Popular. And if you knew Marie, she never met a stranger.

