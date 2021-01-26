CHURCH HILL - Marie “Janette” Donan, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 on her 90th birthday. Janette was a member of First Baptist Church in Church Hill, TN.
Janette is preceded in death by her loving husband, William Elza Donan Jr.
Survivors include her son, Mark Donan and wife Kim; daughter, Sharon Lynette Donan Anderson and husband Ed; grandchildren, Joshua Anderson, David Donan, Paul Donan, Steven Donan, Garrett Donan, Megan Kelley-Barnes, Laura Kelley-Hargrow, Kathleen Kelley, and Elaine Murphy; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Gary Gerhardt, Rev. Mitch Russell, and Garry Stuart officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to First Baptist Church, Church Hill, TN or the Tennessee Baptist Children's Home at P.O. Box 2206 Brentwood, TN 37024-9885.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Donan Family.